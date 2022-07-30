Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7,634.32

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $7,634.32 and $7.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00044867 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.