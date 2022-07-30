Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7,634.32

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $7,634.32 and $7.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00044867 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.
- ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Vortex Defi
Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.
