Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

