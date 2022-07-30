Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
