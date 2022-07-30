Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

