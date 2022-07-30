Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

ETR WCH opened at €146.55 ($149.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.58. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

