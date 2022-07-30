Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Raised to €188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($203.06) to €188.00 ($191.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.43.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $128.25 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

