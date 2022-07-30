Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $315.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001932 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,108,455 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.