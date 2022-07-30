Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Cut by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 9,741,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.