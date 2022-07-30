Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

