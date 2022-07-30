Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

