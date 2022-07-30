Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.69 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $46.69 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00102689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00239741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008052 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.