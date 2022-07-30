Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

