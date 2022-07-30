Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.