Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,873,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

