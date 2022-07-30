Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

