Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,766 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,443,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $245.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $250.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

