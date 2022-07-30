Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

