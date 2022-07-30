Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,526,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

