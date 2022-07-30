Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $581.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

