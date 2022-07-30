Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 498,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 261,865 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $122.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

