Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

