Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

