Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

