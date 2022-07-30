Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.87 and its 200 day moving average is $269.65. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

