Wedbush Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

