Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $100.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

