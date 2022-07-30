Wells Fargo & Company Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

