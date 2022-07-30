Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,580.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $4,580.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,393.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,596.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR will post 536.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

