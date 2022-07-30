Wells Fargo & Company Trims Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price to $15.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $140,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

