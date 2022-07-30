West Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

