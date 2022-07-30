West Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %
WTBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $34.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.