West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.950-2.975, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.56. 554,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,828. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

