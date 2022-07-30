Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Compass Point to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

