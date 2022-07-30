WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.58 million. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.69.

NYSE WEX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in WEX by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

