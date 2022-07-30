Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,596,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

