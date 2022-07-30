Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.