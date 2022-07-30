Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Wingstop updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

Wingstop stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

