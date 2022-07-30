Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.
Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %
WING traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $287,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
