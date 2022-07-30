Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

WING traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $287,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

