Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.