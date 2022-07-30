Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a maintains rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

