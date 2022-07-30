Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

WINA opened at $222.15 on Wednesday. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

