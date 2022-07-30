Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. CL King cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

