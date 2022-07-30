Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Woodward Trading Up 2.5 %

Woodward stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 394,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. Woodward has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

