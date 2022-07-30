Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3,752.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,810,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.10 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.