WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 117.0% in July

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the June 30th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in WPP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. WPP has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $83.69.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
