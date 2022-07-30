WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 117.0% in July

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the June 30th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in WPP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. WPP has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $83.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.28) to GBX 1,230 ($14.82) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,210 ($14.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

