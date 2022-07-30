Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.90.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 2,647,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.