Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $72.21. Approximately 2,615,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,370,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61.
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.