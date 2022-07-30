Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $72.21. Approximately 2,615,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,370,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61.

Xcel Energy ( NYSE:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

