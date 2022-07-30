Xion Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $715,849.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $74,262.03 and $715,849.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

