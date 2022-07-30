xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $354,180.91 and $2.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000237 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.