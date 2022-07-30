Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 353,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,578,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,004,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

