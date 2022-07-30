Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$6.12. 1,612,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,406. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
