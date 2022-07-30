Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$6.12. 1,612,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,406. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Yamana Gold

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.12.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.