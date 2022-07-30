YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,996.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $167,305.04 and $149,996.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $41.97 or 0.00171177 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00600784 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035407 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
